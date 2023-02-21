Woman, 25, seriously wounded in Albany Park shooting

A woman was shot and seriously wounded while sitting in a parked car Monday night in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was in a parked vehicle around 10:40 p.m in the 3600 block of West Montrose Avenue when someone in another vehicle started shooting, according to police.

She was transported by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.