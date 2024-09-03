Woman, 25, shot through window of West Rogers Park home

A woman was shot through the window of a residence Tuesday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Around 12:30 a.m., the 25-year-old was inside a home in the 2500 block of West Fitch Avenue when she heard glass shatter and realized she'd been shot in the back, police said.

Paramedics took her to St. Francis Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

Police said no one has been arrested. Area Three detectives are investigating.