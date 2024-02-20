Woman, 26, attacked and robbed on Chicago's NW Side

Thieves attacked and robbed a woman in broad daylight Monday in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

Three males approached the 26-year-old and demanded her property around 2:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Elston Avenue, police said. The suspects then hit her in the mouth and arm with a "metal object" and forced her to the ground, police said. They stole the victim's bag and fled the scene in a dark sedan, police said.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene but she refused any further medical attention.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.