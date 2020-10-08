Woman, 26, missing from East Garfield Park

article

A 26-year-old woman was reported missing from East Garfield Park.

Tiffany Obodozie was last seen Oct. 4 and is missing from the 3200 block of West Walnut Street, Chicago police said. She may have been near the intersection of Augusta Boulevard and Francisco Avenue.

She is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a leopard spotted jacket, rust-colored shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.