Woman, 26, missing from South Side

article

A 26-year-old woman has been reported missing from Chatham on the South Side.

Stephanie "Steffy" Young was last seen Saturday and is missing from the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Young, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-4, 165 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and has a light-brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants and black slippers.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.