2 women robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Uptown

Two women were robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents Tuesday night in the Uptown neighborhood.

A 27-year-old woman was walking to her car around 11:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Lawrence Avenue when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, someone hopped out and pointed a gun at her while demanding her purse, police said.

She complied and the gunman got back in the car and drove off southbound.

Roughly a half hour later, a 26-year-old woman was standing outside in the 4600 block of North Broadway when an SUV pulled up and someone got out and pointed a handgun at her while telling her to hand over her purse, police said.

The woman complied and the gunman got back in the car and drove off southbound, officials said.

No one was injured and no one is in custody, police said.

Police have not said if they believe the two robberies are connected.

Area Three detectives are investigating.