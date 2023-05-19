Woman, 26, shot on Humboldt Park sidewalk

A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Drake Avenue when a gunman wearing all black started shooting at her from the gangway, according to police.

She was struck in the thigh and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.