Woman, 29, shot and critically wounded in Pilsen

A woman was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was riding in a car around 10:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Canalport Avenue when a silver sedan pulled up and someone started shooting into her vehicle, according to police

She suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.