Woman, 3 boys charged in armed robbery near Wheaton College

A woman and three boys are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday near Wheaton College.

Mikayla Jawor, 22, and the three juveniles are each charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. The three boys are also each charged with one count of felony robbery.

The boys allegedly robbed two people of cannabis wax about 6:23 p.m. near the college campus, 501 College Ave., and fled in a car driven by Jawor, prosecutors said.

One of the males was armed with a gun that was later determined to be an airsoft pistol, prosecutors said.

A Carol Stream police officer later pulled the vehicle over and took Jawor and the boys into custody, prosecutors said.

A judge Wednesday ordered the boys released to the custody of their parents. They are expected to appear in court Nov. 2, Oct. 2 and Oct. 19.

Jawor was released on a recognizance bond and is due back in court Nov. 5.