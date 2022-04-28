Woman, 30, shot in Chicago alley

A woman was shot in an Englewood alley Thursday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The 30-year-old was with a friend in an alley around 6:13 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Laflin Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said.

The woman was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

The gunman fled in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.