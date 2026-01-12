Woman, 31, fatally shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed while riding in a car late Sunday in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood. Police say gunfire erupted from the street and the woman was shot in the head before dying at a hospital. No arrests have been made as detectives continue investigating.



A woman was shot and killed while riding in a car Sunday night in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood.

What we know:

The 31-year-old was a passenger inside the vehicle around 11 p.m. when someone on the street started shooting in the car's direction in the 6700 block of South Langley Avenue.

The woman was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she later died. As of Monday morning, she had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's Office.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.