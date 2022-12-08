Woman, 31, found shot to death in West Town

A woman was found fatally shot Wednesday night in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

Police officers discovered the 31-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head around 8:32 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Hubbard Street, according to officials. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.