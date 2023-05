A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was inside a vehicle around 7:35 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Saint Louis Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck her in the thigh, police said.

She self-transported to Mounti Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.