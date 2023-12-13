Woman, 34, shot to death in Austin

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was outside around 6:23 a.m. when someone started shooting at her in the 500 block of North Long Avenue, police said.

She was shot in the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Police said the shooting appears to be domestic-related.