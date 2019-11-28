Woman, 37, missing from Woodlawn

article

A 37-year-old woman has been reported missing from Woodlawn on the South Side.

Jalene Johnson was last seen Monday in the 6100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Johnson is 5-foot-4, 153 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white hooded sweatshirt with a gray sweatshirt beneath, green capri-styled pants, white socks and denim shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.