Woman, 38, missing from West Garfield Park

A 38-year-old woman was reported missing last week from West Garfield Park.

Twyanna Montgomery was last seen Nov. 16 in the 4500 block of West Madison Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police described Montgomery as a 5-foot-5, 120-pound woman with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion.

Montgomery was wearing a black sweater, white coat, beige pants and white Jordan gym shoes, police said. She also wears a wig.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.