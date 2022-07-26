Woman, 38, shot in neck during fight in Gresham

A woman was shot and critically wounded during a fight early Tuesday in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

The 38-year-old was fighting with a male she knew around 2 a.m. in a residence the 8500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, police said.

She was shot in the neck and transported by paramedics to Advocated Christ Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, officials said.

A suspect was taken into custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.