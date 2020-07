A 38-year-old woman was wounded when she was shot Monday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

She was in a home about 6:35 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Princeton Avenue when bullets flew through the front window, Chicago police said.

The woman was hit in one elbow and grazed in the other, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.