Woman, 40, missing from unincorporated Cook County near La Grange

A 40-year-old woman has been reported missing from unincorporated Cook County near La Grange, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Crystal Lettiere was last seen about 3 p.m. Thursday at her home in the 5000 block of Sunset Avenue, officers said.

Lettiere is about 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and a fair complexion, officers said.

She was last seen wearing a hat, a dark-colored jacket, possibly black or brown, ripped jeans, and winter boots, officers said. She was also driving a black Nissan truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cook County sheriff’s police at 708-865-4896.