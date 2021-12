article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a 40-year-old woman reported missing from Uptown.

Shantera Rivers was last seen Oct. 25 in the 4800 block of North Sheridan Road, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Rivers is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows her whereabouts, they are asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.

