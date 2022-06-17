Woman, 40, shot and killed in Roseland

A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was riding in a car when someone opened fire around 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of South State Street, police said.

She was shot in the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released her identity.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.