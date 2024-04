A woman was shot four times Monday night in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

The 42-year-old was outside around 9:45 p.m. when someone started shooting at her in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street, according to police. The victim was shot three times in the buttocks and once in the leg.

She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.