Woman, 43, carjacked at knifepoint in Lake View East: Chicago police

A woman was held at knifepoint as her car was stolen in Lake View East early Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was getting into her car in the 700 block of West Melrose Street around 3:30 a.m. when a male offender put a knife to her back.

He then took her 2016 Toyota SUV and fled.

The victim was not injured and carjacker got away. Area Three detectives are investigating.