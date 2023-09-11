Woman, 43, critically hurt in Albany Park crash

A woman was critically injured after crashing into a utility pole Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 43-year-old was driving northbound when she struck a utility pole just after midnight in the 400 block of North Sacramento Avenue, according to police.

She was transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

A male passenger who was in the car was not injured and refused treatment at the scene.

CPD's major accidents unit is investigating.