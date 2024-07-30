Woman, 49, dies in fire at Pilsen apartment complex

A woman died after a fire broke out Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The fire started around 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West 17th Street, according to Chicago police.

Seven adults exited the residence without injuries, but a 49-year-old woman was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.