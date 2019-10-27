Woman, 50, missing from West Rogers Park

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 50-year-old woman who has been reported missing from West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Florence Chinna was last seen Oct. 22 in the 2500 block of West Jerome Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Chinna, who is a Nigerian national, is described by police as being 5-foot-4, 190 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and having a medium-brown complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.