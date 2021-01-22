Woman, 52, struck and killed by vehicle in Berwyn

A 52-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday in west suburban Berwyn.

The collision happened about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ogden and Kenilworth avenues, Berwyn police said.

Irene Reyes stepped into the street to cross Ogden Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle belonging to a 23-year-old Chicago man, who had pulled into the right parking lane to pass vehicles that were stopped in traffic, police said.

Reyes died at a local hospital, police said. An autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled her death an accident.

The driver was issued several traffic citations and is due in traffic court May 11, police said.