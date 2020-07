article

Police are looking for a 53-year-old woman missing from the Loop.

Uranchimeg Sod was last seen about 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Wacker Drive, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. She may be confused and unable to find her way home.

She is 5-foot-7, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.