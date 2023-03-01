Woman, 55, fatally shot while exiting car on Chicago's West Side

A woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Tracey Allen Showers, 55, was getting out of her car around 9:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Le Moyne Street when gunfire broke out and a family member noticed Showers had been shot, according to police.

Showers suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Loyola Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.