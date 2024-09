A woman died in a fire that broke out in an apartment Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side,

The fire started around 10:10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of West Quincy Street, according to police.

Firefighters found a 63-year-old woman inside the residence. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Officials have not yet released her identity.

No other injuries were reported.