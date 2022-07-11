Woman, 64, killed in bicycle-vehicle collision in unincorporated Libertyville

A 64-year-old bicyclist was killed when she was struck Sunday morning by a vehicle in suburban Chicago.

Around 11:30 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Saint Marys Road and Terre Drive in unincorporated Libertyville for a bicycle-vehicle collision.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the bicyclist — a 64-year-old woman from Green Oaks — had sustained significant injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries. She later died from her injuries, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2005 Toyota 4Runner being driven by an 81-year-old man from Libertyville was traveling southbound on Saint Marys Road when the bicyclist crossed the road from Terre Drive and "drove directly in the path" of the vehicle.

The Toyota was unable to stop in time and struck the bicyclist, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

An autopsy for the 64-year-old bicyclist is currently being scheduled by the Lake County Coroner's Office. Her name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.