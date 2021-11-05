Woman, 65, found dead in apartment fire in Prospect Heights

A woman was found dead Friday morning in an apartment fire in northwest suburban Prospect Heights.

Firefighters and police responded to a call of a fire around 6:43 a.m. at 16 E. Willow Rd., according to the Prospect Heights Fire Department.

When first responders arrived, they saw smoke coming from a second-floor apartment, officials said.

Firefighters entered the apartment, put out the fire and found a 65-year-old woman inside who was dead.

She has not yet been identified.

No other apartment units were damaged by the fire, officials said.