Woman, 65, missing from Oak Park nursing home

article

A 65-year-old woman was reported missing Saturday from a nursing home in west suburban Oak Park.

Mary Windham was last seen about 3 a.m. at Berkeley Nursing and Rehab Center, 6909 W. North Ave., Oak Park police said.

Police described Windham as a 5-foot-2, 120-pound woman with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and carrying a flower-print reusable shopping bag when she went missing, police said.

Windham has a condition that places her in danger, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Oak Park police at 708-386-3800 or call 911.