Woman, 65, reported missing from Bronzeville

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for days from the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Shirley Washington, 65, was last seen Saturday in the 4400 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Washington is 5-foot-5, 175 pounds with brown eyes and wears a brown black wig.

She is known to frequent the McDonald's at 740 E. 47th St., police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.