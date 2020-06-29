Woman, 67, missing from Back of the Yards

article

Police are looking for a 67-year-old woman last seen in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Rebecca Spencer was last seen near the 4700 block of South Marshfield Avenue wearing a green sweater and blue pants, Chicago police said. She’s known to frequent the areas of 67th Street and Stony Island in Grand Crossing and 44th and Ashland in Back of the Yards.

Spencer is 6-foot-1, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair, police said. She may need medical attention.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.