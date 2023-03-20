Woman, 72, fatally struck by car in Morton Grove; driver in custody

A driver is in custody after allegedly crashing into a 72-year-old woman Sunday night in suburban Morton Grove.

A 2018 Cadillac sedan was traveling southbound around 8 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Harlem Avenue when it struck a 72-year-old Bernardita Libor in the roadway, police said.

Libot was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken into custody pending further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Morton Grove police at (847) 470-5200.

The Major Crash Assistance Team is also investigating the incident.