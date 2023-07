A 72-year-old woman was hit by a car in a Little Village crosswalk Saturday night.

Police say the victim was struck by a black sedan that was traveling eastbound on 27th Street at Pulaski Road around 7:30 p.m.

The car was being driven by a 24-year-old woman who remained on scene.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition. A citation was issued, police say.