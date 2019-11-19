Woman, 75, missing from Woodlawn

article

A 75-year-old woman has been reported missing from Woodlawn on the South Side.

Diane Anthony was last seen Nov. 8 in the 6500 block of South Kenwood Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Anthony, who may be in need of medical attention, is described by police as a 5-foot-4, 180-pound woman with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium-brown complexion.

She may be driving a red Mitsubishi SUV, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.