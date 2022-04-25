Woman, 78, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly woman who was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood.

Bobbie Turner, 78, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 1400 block of North Lawler Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Turner is 5-foot-6 and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink hat, a light-colored jacket, gray jogging pants and burnt orange shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.