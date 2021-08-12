Woman, 81, missing from Washington Park

article

An 81-year-old woman has been reported missing from Washington Park on the South Side.

Annette Stewart, who may be in need of medical attention, was last seen Wednesday near the 300 block of East 53rd Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Stewart is 5-foot-3, 165 pounds, with brown eyes, white hair and has a dark complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

