Woman, 82, missing from McKinley Park

An 82-year-old woman has been reported missing from McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

Yan Ping Guan was last seen about 2 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of South Paulina Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Guan, who is in need of her medication and may appear disoriented, is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and has a fair complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a gray or brown jacket and gray pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.