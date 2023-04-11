Woman, 97, celebrated for her decades of volunteer work at Crown Point hospital

April is National Volunteer Month, and Franciscan Health in Crown Point is celebrating a very special one.

Vivian Kelby, 97, has logged more than 37,500 hours there over the past 47 years.

She first began volunteering in 1976, cleaning tables and helping to serve breakfast.

Over the years, she has done any number of tasks from working the information desk to helping feed patients.

Vivian says she feels fulfilled by giving back and encourages others to follow her example.