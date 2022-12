A 99-year-old was killed in a residential fire on the South Side Thursday night.

Police say the victim was found by officers responding to a residential fire in South Chicago in the 8200 block of South Saginaw Avenue around 10:17 p.m.

The victim was taken to Trinity Hospital by Chicago Fire Department where she was later pronounced dead.

No additional details are available at this time.