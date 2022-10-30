Woman, 8-month-old baby killed in Waukegan crash, 5 others injured

A 29-year-old woman and an 8-month-old baby were killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon in Waukegan.

Around 4:15 p.m., Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at North Green Bay Road near Atlantic Avenue. Deputies arrived and found two vehicles with major damage.

Police say a Dodge Journey, driven by a 34-year-old man of Zion, was traveling northbound on Green Bay Road. A Toyota Corolla, driven by a 27-year-old man of Waukegan, entered the roadway from a private parking lot on the east side of the roadway, in front of the Dodge. The Toyota was T-boned on the driver’s side by the Dodge.

There was an eight-month-old boy from Waukegan in the Toyota, He was restrained in a car seat in the seat behind the driver and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with critical injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman, also of Waukegan, was in the front passenger seat of the Toyota. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A seven-year-old boy of Waukegan in the Toyota, seated in the seat behind the front seat passenger, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious injuries, as was the driver of the Toyota.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with serious injuries.

Two passengers in the Dodge, a 19-year-old man of Beach Park and 24-year-old man of Zion were transported to Vista East Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.