Woman arrested after attacking officers, refusing to leave Joliet bar, police say

The Brief A 26-year-old Joliet woman was arrested after refusing to leave a bar and becoming physically aggressive with police, authorities said. Police said she struck, kicked and resisted multiple officers, injuring one during the encounter. She faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and was taken to the Will County jail.



A 26-year-old Joliet woman is jailed after attacking police officers and resisting arrest following an early-morning disturbance at a local bar, authorities said.

What we know:

Emaree Baker, 26, was arrested Sunday and booked into the Will County jail on four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, as well as charges of resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass to real property, Joliet police said.

Pictured is Emaree Baker, 26. (Joliet PD )

Officers were on a special assignment about 1:30 a.m. Monday at a bar and grill in the 300 block of Voyager Lane when Baker refused to comply with entry requirements, police said. She was asked to leave the establishment but continued to refuse.

As officers escorted Baker toward the exit, she became physically aggressive and resisted attempts to remove her, police said.

The struggle continued outside the business, where Baker allegedly struck and kicked officers multiple times. One officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police said Baker also attempted to grab officers’ equipment and continued to resist arrest as additional officers responded. She allegedly continued kicking officers while being placed into a squad car.

During the booking process at the police station, Baker remained combative and spat at an officer, police said.

She was later transported to the Will County jail without further incident.