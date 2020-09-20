Woman arrested, charged after slamming into rear of Waukegan police squad while allegedly intoxicated

article

A 35-year-old woman was arrested Sunday morning after slamming into the rear of a Waukegan police squad.

According to officials, a deputy observed a Chevrolet Cruze traveling northbound on Lewis Avenue at a high rate of speed at approximately 2:20 a.m. The deputy clocked the car traveling 63 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.

The deputy then made a U-turn to attempt to make a traffic stop on the car. After the deputy turned around the driver of the Chevrolet, Alisha Smith, crashed into a Waukegan police squad which was stopped on Lewis Avenue in the area of Ballentine Street.

Smith continued northbound. Her vehicle became disabled after a short distance.

The police sergeant operating the Waukegan Police squad was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

FOR LOCAL NEWS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Smith sustained some injuries in the crash, but refused medical treatment.

Smith appeared heavily intoxicated and was arrested.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the following charges: criminal damage to government-supported property, DUI, driving with a suspended driver's license, unlawful use of a driver's license, speeding, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Smith remains held in the Lake County Jail pending a bond hearing set to take place Sunday morning.