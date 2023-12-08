Woman arrested for involvement in armed carjacking on I-94: police

A 21-year-old woman is in custody after her involvement in a carjacking last year on I-94 during a traffic pileup, according to the Illinois State Police.

Starreese D. Vickers, of Calumet City, was arrested Friday. She's charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X felony.

Her charge stems from a carjacking incident at 10:14 a.m., Oct. 14, 2022 on I-94 southbound at Canalport Avenue.

The victim of the carjacking, a 34-year-old man, was driving a red 2020 Dodge Journey when traffic began to slow down due to a crash.

A male suspect, dressed in a black jacket and a black ski mask, came up to the victim's car on the driver's side with a long gun and urged him to step out, according to police.

The victim complied and the male suspect and another suspect, identified as Vickers, got into the car and drove away from the area.

A witness recorded the incident on video and posted it to YouTube. They also shared it with police, which helped identify the suspects.

The male suspect involved was identified as 20-year-old Vahsean Davenport. He was also indicted on Sept. 19 for aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said.

Vickers was identified as the second suspect involved.

According to ISP, she turned herself in to state police on Dec. 7.

Vickers was then taken to the Cook County Criminal Court for a detention hearing.



