Woman faces federal drug charge for allegedly selling cocaine while on vacation in Chicago

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on a federal drug charge after authorities say she sold two kilograms of cocaine while vacationing in Chicago this week.

Marina Rivera, from Mexico, sold the cocaine Wednesday evening in the 3200 block of South Komensky Avenue in Little Village to a person who was cooperating with law enforcement, the criminal complaint states.

Law enforcement was conducting surveillance during the transaction.

Rivera was arrested shortly after the transaction, authorities said.

Law enforcement then searched the residence where Rivera was staying while vacationing, and discovered about eight kilograms of cocaine inside a suitcase in the bedroom where she was staying, the complaint said.

Rivera has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

She made her first appearance in federal court Thursday, and will remain detained in federal custody.

Her next hearing is set for July 14.

The drug charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.