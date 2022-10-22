Woman attacked inside business vehicle in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood

article

A woman was attacked inside a business vehicle in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday.

Chicago police said the woman got into a business vehicle on South Pulaski around 9:15 a.m. and a man inside attacked her. He grabbed her by the hair and told her to drive to a parking lot.

He told her to go to the back of the van and take off her clothes. As she was escaping through the back of the van, he hit her and ripped off some of her clothes. She was able to escape.

The man then took off inside the vehicle, which was found a short time later on West Marquette with no one inside.

Chicago police provided a picture of the attacker: