Woman attacked, robbed outside Lake View gas station

A woman was beaten and robbed outside a gas station Thursday morning in the Lake View neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was walking out of a gas station in the 3500 block of North Halsted Street around 3 a.m. when two females hit her in the face and stole her purse, according to Chicago police.

The woman suffered bruises to her face and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.